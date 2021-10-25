More than 1,600 donated coats delivered to Afghan refugees

Afghan evacuees arrive in Indianapolis Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, as 1st Cavalry Division soldiers watch. Hoosiers will host the Afghans at Camp Atterbury, near Edinburgh, as they begin their safe resettlement to the United States. The division soldiers along with Indiana National Guard soldiers will provide transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support as part of Operation Allies Welcome. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Farrington, released)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — More than 1,600 coats donated by the Salvation Army have been delivered to Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana as part of the effort to provide warm clothing and other essential items to Afghan refugees.

Soldiers from the Indiana National Guard collected and delivered the coats Friday from an armory designated as a collection site for donations to Operation Allies Welcome, the name of the evacuee mission.

Several thousand evacuees remain housed temporarily at Camp Atterbury, about 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

Nearly half of them are children age 14 or younger.

The donated coats were collected as part of The Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids campaign.