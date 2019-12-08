More languages for Indiana driver’s manual in lawsuit deal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana driver’s manual will be translated into four more languages in order to settle a federal lawsuit.

The agreement will have the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles provide the manual in Arabic, Burmese, Chin and Mandarin by March 2021.

That deal resolves a lawsuit filed last year by immigrant assistance group Neighbor to Neighbor of South Bend, which claimed the BMV was discriminating by providing the manual in only English and Spanish.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit after the settlement was reached between attorneys for the state and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

