More Indiana counties listed at highest coronavirus risk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly a quarter of Indiana’s counties are now listed in the highest-risk category of coronavirus spread as the state health department reports a 60% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in just two weeks.

Health officials on Wednesday also reported 60 more coronavirus deaths.

The health department listed 21 of Indiana’s 92 counties in the highest of its four risk levels for coronavirus spread, up from nine counties in the red level last week.

Indiana’s county COVID-19 infection rate map is shown Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Gov. Eric Holcomb went into quarantine Tuesday after possible coronavirus exposure but is scheduled to take part by phone in a Wednesday afternoon COVID-19 briefing with some hospital executives from around the state.