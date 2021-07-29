More Indiana counties join second-highest virus risk group

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of Indiana counties approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 has nearly quadrupled in a single week as an especially contagious coronavirus variant continues spreading.

Below is the latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana:



🔹Total positive cases: 769,875

🔹Total deaths: 13,570

🔹Total tests administered: 11,202,416

🔹Total doses administered: 5,862,878

🔹Total fully vaccinated: 2,939,841



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/VIkeJeBEcP — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) July 29, 2021

An update posted Wednesday on the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows that as of Monday, 15 Indiana counties were in the orange category that’s Indiana’s second-riskiest rating for coronavirus spread.

Four counties had been in the orange category one week earlier.

Tests conducted this month on a sample of Indiana’s coronavirus cases show that as of Thursday nearly 92% of those cases were the delta variant, a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.