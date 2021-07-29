More Indiana counties join second-highest virus risk group

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of Indiana counties approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 has nearly quadrupled in a single week as an especially contagious coronavirus variant continues spreading.
An update posted Wednesday on the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows that as of Monday, 15 Indiana counties were in the orange category that’s Indiana’s second-riskiest rating for coronavirus spread.
Four counties had been in the orange category one week earlier.
Tests conducted this month on a sample of Indiana’s coronavirus cases show that as of Thursday nearly 92% of those cases were the delta variant, a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.