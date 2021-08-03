More bones, likely human, found at Indiana construction site

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Additional bones that are likely human have been found at a south-central Indiana construction site where previously unearthed human bones are believed to be thousands of years old.

Researchers with the University of Indianapolis are analyzing both human and animal bones first unearthed in May during work on the site of a new Bartholomew County judicial building in Columbus. City redevelopment director Heather Pope says the small amount of additional bones found there within the last month are believed to be human.

The Republic reports that University of Indianapolis researchers believe no bones remain at the site about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.