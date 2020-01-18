Moped rider charged with battery, DWI after hitting female firefighter

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Vincennes man is charged with battery and driving while intoxicated after hitting a firefighter in the face Friday night.

Around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Indiana State Police, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Scott Township Fire Department responded to the parking lot of Gardos Italian Oven restaurant, located at 13220 Darmstadt Road, after 911 received a call that a male had fallen off a moped and was injured.

Police said the moped rider, identified as Matthew Mattingly, 31, of Vincennes, was intoxicated and could not submit to standard field sobriety tests. He also refused to submit to a chemical test, police added.

As firefighters from Scott Township checked Mattingly for injuries, he struck a female firefighter in the face, a news release said.

Mattingly then resisted arrest and threatened law enforcement, according to ISP.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Mattingly is facing the following charges: