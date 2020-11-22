Monster truck museum moving to Butler

BUTLER, Ind. (AP) — A shrine to the best drivers and builders in the history of monster truck competition is relocating from one northern Indiana town to another.

Museum president Jeff Cook announced the International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame in Auburn is moving to the former Eagles lodge in Butler.

The new building location will allow the museum to expand and display more than a dozen of its historic monster trucks, as well as monster trucks currently used on tour.

Cook says a celebratory monster truck parade is planned for next spring, in addition to an open house for the museum sometime in May or June.