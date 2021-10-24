Monroe County town offering downtown buildings for $1 sale

STINESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A Monroe County town is offering to sell a set of vacant downtown buildings for $1 in hopes of finding new life for its tie to southern Indiana’s once-thriving limestone industry.

The cluster of four one-story limestone buildings was built in the town of Stinesville between 1886 and 1894.

WRTV reports the Indiana Landmarks historic preservation group is working with the town near Bloomington and suggests the buildings could become an events venue, a restaurant for workspace for artisans or craftspeople.

Indiana Landmarks is accepting development proposals through Nov. 15.