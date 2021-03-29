Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy dies after crashing while responding to call

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, a Monroe County Sheriffs Deputy died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash while responding to a call.

At approximately 4 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on SR 45 North of Eller Road in Monroe County. When first responders arrived they report that one of the vehicles involved was occupied by a Monroe County Sheriffs Deputy. The deputy was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Monroe County Deputy James A. Driver, 38, of Spencer was responding to a call and operating his police vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated. While Deputy Driver was traveling south on SR 45, a GMC truck and trailer, driven by Christopher A. Derr, 22, of Monticello, IL was traveling north in the area. Derr attempted to stop but lost control of the truck and traveled into the southbound lanes where the trailer collided with Deputy Driver’s vehicle, the press release said. After the impact, Deputy Driver’s vehicle rolled off the roadway before coming to a stop, and he was ejected from the vehicle in the process.

Emergency personnel transported Deputy Driver to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the press release said.

Derr and his passengers were not injured in the crash, but Derr was transported to an area hospital for a voluntary blood draw. Deputies say the results of those tests are pending.

SR 45 was closed for approximately four and a half hours while troopers investigated the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.