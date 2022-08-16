MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CRSF), in partnership with Group 1001 and the City of Muncie, announced Tuesday the official opening of the CSRF’s Youth Development Park, which is located on the grounds of Gainbridge Field at McCulloch Park in Muncie.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the park with appearances from MLB Hall of Fame inductee Cal Ripken Jr., Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour and Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns among others.

Group 1001, an insurance holding company based in Zionsville, Indiana, invested $5 million into the park over the last five years, and the company has funded many CRSF programs impacting underserved communities.

“The Group 1001 team and the Ripken Foundation share a strong commitment to service and community through programs focusing on improving kids’ lives in underserved communities,” said Dan Towriss, CEO and president of Group 1001.

MC-35004 – Gainbridge Field at McCullough Park Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Cal Ripken Jr. President Mearns Mayor Ridenour Dan Towriss (Ball State alum, CEO of Gainbridge, and Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation board member)

By the end of 2022, Group 1001 and CRSF will have developed 14 Youth Development Parks across the country.

“Group 1001 is a special partner, and thanks to them we continue to make a positive change in the lives of kids,” Ripken Jr. said. “We are thankful for their commitment to providing athletic resources for kids to inspire them to make healthy lifestyle choices, as well as create opportunities for them to grow and learn new things.”