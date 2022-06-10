WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University has a new president.

The university on Friday announced its board of trustees unanimously elected Dr. Mung Chiang as president. He’ll replace Mitch Daniel, a former Indiana governor who has led Purdue since 2013.

The transition will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Chiang is the current the Dean of Engineering and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Purdue.

Last year, Chiang was announced as the front-runner in the search for the University of South Carolina’s next president, but he later decided not to pursue the job.