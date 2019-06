The Indiana State Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a man who was missing from a southern Indiana town.

Randy Baylor, 64, was reported missing from Corydon, Indiana Sunday night. That’s just west of Louisville, Kentucky.

Baylor was believed to be in danger, but according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, a family member who works in law enforcement found him safe early Monday morning.

No other information about the situation was immediately available.