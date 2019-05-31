Missing Avon man prompts Silver Alert Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clarence Mahurin [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Silver 2004 Ford Explorer [ + - ]

AVON, Ind. - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Avon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Clarence Mahurin, an 83 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 183 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Indiana plate FB7948.

Clarence is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 19 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Clarence Mahurin, contact the Avon Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.