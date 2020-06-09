Minivan driver collides with several Indianapolis protesters

INDIANAPOLIS (The Indianapolis Star) — The driver of a minivan struck several people in Indianapolis who were protesting the death of George Floyd.

Indianapolis police Officer Genae Cook tells The Indianapolis Star that no one was believed to be seriously injured in the 8:30 p.m. Monday collision.

A witness told the newspaper that the minivan pulled from behind a truck that was blocked by some protesters. The truck was attempting to back up.

Video taken by a bystander shows what appears to be at least three people striking the hood of the minivan before it drove away.

Cook said the “vehicle attempted to leave the area,” and the driver was located and was cooperating with police.

