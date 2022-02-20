BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A new initiative that aims to strengthen Indiana’s military readiness will also help preserve and protect a large swath of southern Indiana around military installations.

More than 3.5 million acres of southern Indiana — from just south of Indianapolis to near Jasper and from the Illinois border to near Madison — is now designated as the Southern Indiana Sentinel Landscape.

The Indianapolis Star reports the effort aims to help provide natural buffers around military installations. That includes the Naval Support Activity Crane, which is near Bloomington and is the third-largest U.S. Navy installation in the world, and Camp Atterbury.

There are now 10 sentinel landscapes in the U.S.