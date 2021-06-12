Mike Pence, wife buy suburban Indianapolis home for $1.93M

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., as his wife Karen watches. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have purchased a $1.93 million house in suburban Indianapolis that sits on a 5-acre spread and features seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor basketball court.

Online Hamilton County property records show Pence and his wife, Karen, took out a $1.54 million mortgage on the 10,300-square-foot house in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the couple paid $130,000 above the home’s $1.8 million list price.

Pence announced in a January speech in his hometown of Columbus that he and Karen would be moving back home to Indiana this summer.

