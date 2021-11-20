Mid-19th century Indiana farmhouse to be moved, not razed

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A brick farmhouse that’s one of the last remaining 19th-century buildings of its kind in New Albany will be saved from demolition and moved to a new location by a developer.

Under an agreement approved Thursday by the New Albany City Council, the Smith Farmhouse will be donated to Indiana Landmarks, a historic preservation organization, and moved to a nearby location in the Ohio River city.

The News and Tribune reports the agreement between developer Hogan Real Estate and Indiana Landmarks states that the brick farmhouse built between the 1830s and 1850s will be placed on a matching brick foundation.