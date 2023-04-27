INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Fishing is hugely popular in Indiana, but a good percentage of anglers have probably never heard of microfishing.

The catch-and-release pursuit of tiny fish is just one of the topics covered in the May/June issue of Outdoor Indiana Magazine.

There’s no standard classification for what’s considered a microfish, but Indiana Department of Natural Resources nongame aquatic biologist Brant Fisher says about half of Indiana’s 200 different species meet most standard definitions. Most Hoosier anglers target only about 25 species, all sportfish.

The Outdoor Indiana article features Ron Anderson and Jarrett Maurer of Bloomington who admit they’ve gotten strange looks when practicing their craft.

“We’ve fished in roadside ditches with just a few inches of water, in people’s front yards, with their permission—just about anywhere water can pool, we’ve stuck in a line,” Anderson said. “We always get the same comment: ‘There aren’t any fish in there.’”

To learn more about microfishing, you can pick up a copy of Outdoor Indiana at Indiana State Park Inns across the state for $4. Subscriptions are $15 for one year (six issues, a 27% savings over cover price) and $28 for two years (12 issues, a 42% savings). You can also subscribe at ShopINStateParks.com or by calling 317-233-3046.

The issue also includes a feature on Goshen College’s Merry Lea Environmental Center at Wolf Lake in Noble County. Another feature highlights forest bathing, which is the practice of immersing oneself in nature and living in the present moment with the goal of receiving physical and psychological benefits.



