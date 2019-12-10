Michigan deckhand drowns after fall into Lake Michigan

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan woman who was a deckhand on an ore boat has died after falling into Lake Michigan at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Indiana conservation officers say 30-year-old Sara Murawski of Kinde, Michigan, had just completed a work trip of several weeks and was onshore retrieving her belongings Monday afternoon when she fell between a dock and the boat.

Officers say a witness entered the water to try and rescue Murawski but she slipped underwater before he could reach her.

Officers say a diver reached her in 32 feet of water about 45 minutes later.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss