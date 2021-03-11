MGM offering special sport bets at Buffalo Wild Wings

In this Nov. 20, 2018 photo, a customer watches video screens at a sportsbook in Atlantic City, N.J. On Thursday, March 11, 2021, BetMGM and Buffalo Wild Wings launched a program where special sports betting products are offered to customers at one of the chain’s restaurants in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — BetMGM will offer special sports betting products to customers who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in six states starting Thursday in what the companies say is a first-of-its-kind niche in customized sports betting.

The casino company is launching a new feature of its app in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia.

It uses geolocation technology to target people who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and offers them betting products not available to other customers.

David Schwartz, a gambling historian in Nevada, says similar deals could follow with other companies if this arrangement succeeds.