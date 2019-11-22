Meth leads to arrest of two during traffic stop

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say two men were arrested after a large amount of meth was found during a traffic stop.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 65, Trooper Randel Miller conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala. During the traffic stop, Miller became suspicious of criminal activity and brought his K-9 unit to do a sweep of the vehicle. Jinx, his K-9 partner, alerted him to the presence of the smell of illegal drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a plastic bag with more than a pound of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Zachary Williams, 37, gave Miller a false name. The passenger, Mark Sneed, was found to be in possession of marijuana. Both men were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail where they were arrested on numerous charges pending their initial appearances in court.