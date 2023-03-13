KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A traffic stop Sunday night turned into the arrest of a mom who was driving while intoxicated with her three kids in the car.

Around 10:45 p.m., a state trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes for improper display of a license plate and a defective headlight. A woman and her three children were in the vehicle, which smelled like marijuana, police noted in the release.

The driver, 46-year-old Jaimee Robinson of Vincennes, displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, police said. According to the release, Robinson was under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana, and amphetamines.

Robinson’s two daughters, 23-year-old Janalyn and 18-year-old Brianna, also had marijuana in their possession.

Robinson was arrested and charged with:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony

Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor

Robinson was taken to the Knox County Jail. Her daughters were cited for possession of marijuana and released to family, along with the third child, a 10-year-old boy.