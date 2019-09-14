Meth and stolen vehicle recovered after police pursuit

SOUTHERN INDIANA, Ind. (WANE) — State police recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Bartholomew County after a 10-mile pursuit crossed county lines and ended when the car was remotely disabled.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy began following the stolen vehicle and advised other local law enforcement. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, the car tried to flee the officer. Other law enforcement began to help in the pursuit.

The vehicle continued on Interstate 65 northbound into Scott County, avoiding Stop Sticks along the way. A passenger began throwing something out of the window while evading police.

Police eventually realized the car was equipped with a navigation and security service. ISP Dispatch contacted the service and had the vehicle remotely disabled.

Unable to do anything, the vehicle slowly came to a stop on the side of the roadway.

Officers detained both the driver and passenger and found methamphetamine an paraphernalia inside the stolen car.

The driver, Ryan A. Moody, 40, of Columbus, Indiana and the passenger, Audrey F. Crank, 20, of Hope, Indiana were taken into custody. They are both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, a level 6 Felony, and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor. Moody is also charged with Auto Theft, a Level 5 Felony, and Reckless Driving, a Class A Misdemeanor.