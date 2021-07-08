Memorial honors slain THPD detective

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A memorial was set up behind the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters Thursday afternoon for fallen THPD Officer, Detective Greg Ferency.

Detective Ferency was assigned with the FBI Task Force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been working with them since 2010. He was ambushed, shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

The community will gather at 8 p.m. Thursday outside the Terre Haute Police Department for a candlelight vigil to remember all officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Ferency is the third police officer to be killed while on duty in the Wabash Valley in the last ten years and four days, Carter said. The previous officers were Brent Long in 2011 and Rob Pitts in 2018.

“I just don’t, I don’t understand,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter during a press conference Wednesday. “I don’t know when this is going to stop. We lost a true public servant today. I don’t just say that as a cliché statement. We owe Greg a debt of gratitude that will likely never be paid.”