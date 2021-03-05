Meijer vaccine clinics to administer 10k COVID vaccines to pre-registered Indiana teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Meijer announced Friday that it is partnering with the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) to launch a series of vaccine clinics at its Indiana stores to streamline the process for vaccinating teachers and school staff across the state.

The retailer said it will hold a dozen clinics and administer more than 10,000 doses to pre-registered teachers and school staff in grades pre-K to 12 by the end of next week.

Patients will need to verify their school affiliation and have proper identification when pre-registering online. Meijer said teachers in Indiana can also register by texting ISTA to 75049.

“We are very pleased to continue to support the State of Indiana with this extremely important initiative,” said Jason Beauch, Vice President of Pharmacy for Meijer. “With nearly 40 stores in Indiana, our pharmacy teams have been working across the state for weeks to administer vaccine doses to seniors, and we’re proud to broaden this outreach to include teachers, who are such an important part of our communities.”

As one of the retailers chosen to be a state and federal partner, Meijer said it has already worked directly with school districts to administer more than 3,000 doses to teachers who registered with its vaccine registration process. Meijer will continue coordinating clinics in the coming weeks based on the number of doses it receives from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Participants must register through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. No walk-up appointments will be allowed. For non-teacher and school staff, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or simply visit their nearest Meijer pharmacy and ask to register.

The retailer said it is not releasing the location of the clinics because registered customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location once an appointment window becomes available for them.