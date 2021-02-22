Meijer to administer 17k COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Meijer is preparing to launch a series of vaccine clinics this week at stores throughout Indiana with plans to administer up to 17,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by the week’s end.

The company said the vaccines will be administered to Indiana residents 65 years and older who have pre-registered through the company’s vaccine registration process.

“We are very proud of the role our stores and pharmacies continue to play in this massive effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19,” said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. “As a pharmacy partner to both the State of Indiana and the federal government, we have been able to receive vaccines and quickly administer doses to thousands of people in our communities, usually within 72 hours.”

This week’s aggressive vaccine schedule in Indiana is possible through the expansion of the retailer’s federal partnership which allows Meijer to receive doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directly for use in Indiana, the company said.

Meijer said it will conduct 64 vaccine clinics at stores throughout the state, including several large-scale clinics where Meijer pharmacy teams will vaccinate up to 1200 people in a single day.

During the last four weeks, Meijer has conducted vaccine clinics at 13 of its stores throughout Indiana and reports administering nearly 6,000 vaccine doses in nine different counties. Since its first clinic in Michigan in early January, the retailer said it has administered more than 90,000 doses throughout the Midwest, primarily to seniors 65 and older.

“I’m extremely proud of the amazing work our store and pharmacy teams have done to create a quick and efficient process for our vaccine clinics,” said Jason Beauch, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. “The importance of these clinics is not lost on our team members and patients – it’s a very emotional experience for everyone involved.”

Participants must be registered through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. To register, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or simply visit their nearest Meijer pharmacy and ask to register.

The retailer said it will not release the location of the clinics as registered customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location once an appointment window becomes available for them.