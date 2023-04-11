INDIANA (WANE) – Meijer is voluntarily recalling some of its Fresh From Meijer premade salads over Listeria concerns. This is part of a broader recall of salads produced by Revolution Farms.

The company announced the recall on April 7. The Food and Drug Administration published the recall on April 10. The salads were sold at Meijer locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

The FDA said the salads may be contaminated with “Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Meijer said is not aware of any illnesses from the Meijer brand salad products included in the recall. The premade salads have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container. You can click here to see the full recall list and learn how to get a refund.