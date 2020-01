INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican legislators are reacting to the Indianapolis prosecutor’s decision against pressing criminal charges over possessing small marijuana amounts by proposing that the state attorney general could pick a special prosecutor to take over such cases.

The bill endorsed in a 6-3 Indiana Senate committee vote Tuesday would let the attorney general’s office step in if a county prosecutor announced a policy of not enforcing a law or was found to have “categorically elected” to not do so.