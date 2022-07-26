MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a medical helicopter responding to the scene of a fatal accident in southwestern Ohio crashed when it hit power lines.

The three crew members aboard the aircraft were able to safely exit and were not seriously injured.

The CareFlight helicopter was approaching the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in Milford Township when it crashed into power lines and went down. The cause of the crash will be investigated.

Authorities say an Indiana woman was killed in the vehicle accident and three other people were injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.