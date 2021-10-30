Medal of Honor recipient speaks at veterans event in southern Indiana

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A special guest graced an event in Newburgh on Friday celebrating freedom and honoring veterans.

Sgt. First Class Sammy L. Davis is one of only 67 living Medal of Honor recipients and the only living one from Indiana. On Friday, he spoke in front of 1,700 American flags placed near Crossroads Christian Church dedicated to veterans.

Davis is a Vietnam War veteran and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1968 by President Johnson. The film of Davis getting his medal was also used in the movie Forrest Gump. Sgt. Davis says freedom isn’t free, it’s always earned.