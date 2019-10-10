Maui, it is: Public names new Indianapolis Zoo dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The public has spoken.

The new dolphin calf at the Indianapolis Zoo has been named Maui after a public vote.

The male Atlantic bottlenose dolphin was born Aug. 27 to mother Kalei.

Last week, the zoo presented three names – August, Leo and Maui – and opened a Facebook poll for the public to vote on. Maui rose to the top with 52 percent of the vote, the zoo said Thursday.

Maui is the name of a demigod from Polynesian mythology and a character who was made popular by the 2016 Disney Pixar film “Moana.”

Kalei and Maui remain behind the scenes at the zoo’s Dolphin Pavilion. The baby is the 11th dolphin at the zoo.