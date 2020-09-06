Matt Hagan gives Don Schumacher Racing its 350th win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Funny Car driver Matt Hagan gave Don Schumacher Racing its 350th victory, beating teammate Jack Beckman in the final round of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals — the rain-delayed July event completed during final qualifying Saturday for the DENSO Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Hagan raced to his second victory of the season and 35th overall, making a 3.919-second pass at 328.54 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Justin Ashley raced to his first Top Fuel win, going 3.958 at 267.96 to beat T.J. Zizzo in the final round of the Summernationals.

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Matt Smith won the $25,000 Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle all-star bonus race Saturday, knocking off Scotty Pollacheck with a 7.244 at 175.75.

