Massive search for man wanted in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY– Five different police agencies are searching for a man suspected of “kidnapping and sexual” crimes. That’s according to Chief Deputy Steve Hartman from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department.

The calls for the incident came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday for a man fleeing arrest around the area of State road 26 and 775 East. Indiana State Police, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette, West Lafayette, and Dayton Police were all on scene. About 20 police cars were in the area.

Deputy Chief Hartman told News 18 at the scene that they were attempting to arrest the suspect when the man fled in a car first, then on foot.

An ISP helicopter and an LPD drone searched from the sky, while K9s from LPD and officers from various agencies searched on the ground.

News 18 saw them tow away the suspect’s car. It was a dark colored SUV.

The search for the man is still ongoing, as of Saturday night. The sheriff’s department is warning those in the area not to open any doors.

This is a developing story.