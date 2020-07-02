Masks to be required in Indianapolis, Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indianapolis and Marion County are requiring all residents to wear masks or face coverings in public. The mandate will begin July 9.

Residents who are out of their homes in an indoor space, including office buildings and retail establishments, will be required to wear face coverings. Masks will also required outdoors where social distancing is not possible, like at a sporting event or at an outdoor venue, for example.

There are exceptions: children ages 2 and under and anyone with medical condition that prevents use of a mask will not be required to wear masks.

“I know that many will not agree with this policy,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “This is a major change to what normal means in Indianapolis.”

The announcement comes a day after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana will keep capacity limits in place for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues because of worries about a possible increase in coronavirus cases across the state. The state’s reopening plan had called for those restrictions to be lifted this weekend, but Holcomb said Wednesday he would keep them in place until at least July 18.

The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings.

The Associated Press and FOX 59 Indianapolis contributed to this report.