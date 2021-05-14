Mask order dropped for South Bend after new CDC guidance

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — At least one Indiana county is dropping its local mask mandate after federal health officials eased mask-wearing guidance for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health officer for St. Joseph County, which includes South Bend, rescinded Thursday night the order that was to remain in place until May 27.

Local officials, however, are keeping mask orders in effect for Indianapolis and Bloomington.

The St. Joseph County health officer says he remains concerned about many unvaccinated people remaining vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

The CDC reports Indiana has the country’s 12th lowest rate with about 31% of all people fully vaccinated.