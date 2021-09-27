Mask objectors disrupt more Indiana school board meetings

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Another Indiana school board meeting was disrupted when residents refused to wear face masks while objecting to the district’s requirement.

The Daily Journal reports sheriff’s deputies were called to the Center Grove school board meeting Thursday night after those not wearing masks wouldn’t leave so the meeting could start. Those protesting left after two deputies arrived.

A similar disruption happened as the Clark-Pleasant board meeting in Whiteland was adjourned after just two minutes last week because some people refused to wear masks.

State officials have allowed mask rules and other steps to stem COVID-19 spread even as several school boards have faced vocal opposition to such actions.