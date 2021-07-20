Married Indiana officers who accessed man’s assets suspended

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer has been demoted and suspended without pay after an investigation found that he and his wife, also an officer, gained access to the financial assets of a man his wife first met through official police business.

The Elkhart Police Merit Commission on Monday approved an agreement under which Officer Nathan Lanzen will be demoted from sergeant to corporal and suspended for 30 days without pay.

Last week, the merit board suspended his wife, Officer Taryn Lanzen, for 60 days without pay. An investigation found the couple gained access to a 58-year-old man’s banking and retirement accounts, among other assets.

An attorney representing the officers says they had no comment on the allegations or disciplinary action, but look forward to returning to work.