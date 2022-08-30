MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion woman died Monday night after being involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street in Marion.

Officers responded to the crash around 10:13 p.m. and learned that 29-year-old Sharice Bilbee was driving a moped southbound on Baldwin Avenue when she was struck by 25-year-old Sohil Singh of Manitoba, Canada, who was driving a semitruck.

According to the police report, Singh had allegedly ran a red light.

Bilbee was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Singh was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe neither alcohol nor narcotics were contributing factors in the crash.