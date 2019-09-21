Marion man killed in Grant County crash

VAN BUREN, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man has died after crashing his vehicle in Grant County shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Indiana State Police say Shad Wayne Hix, 38, was driving a 2002 Ford-F250 pickup truck eastbound on County Road 450, east of County Road 700 East.

For an unknown reason, Hix traveled off the south side of the road and over corrected, causing the truck to travel off the north side of the road. The truck, according to police, rolled at least once, ejecting Hix.

Hix was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Indiana State Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at time.

The crash remains under investigation.