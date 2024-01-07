DELAWARE Co., Ind. (WANE) – A Marion man faces a felony charge, plus several misdemeanors after he led them on a short chase, according to Indiana State Police. The incident happened Saturday evening on I-69 in Delaware County.

An ISP trooper was patrolling on I-69 near the Frankton; Muncie exit when she saw a Chevrolet Cruz with “equipment violations,” said ISP. A traffic stop was initiated. When the trooper got closer to the car, the driver took off, police said.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes. While it was happening, the driver reportedly threw multiple bags from the car, according to ISP.

Other ISP officers deployed stop sticks, which stopped the driver. He was taken into custody without any further issues.

ISP identified the driver as 25-year-old Zachariah Avery Malek Randolph of Marion. While searching the car police found multiple bags of marijuana, according to ISP. Randolph is facing a Level 6 Felony of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, as well as other misdemeanor charges.