Marion County prosecutor plans conviction integrity unit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County prosecutor says he’ll establish a conviction integrity unit in early 2021 to correct wrongful convictions in Indiana’s most populous county.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced last week the unit will prevent, identify, and correct wrongful convictions by reviewing cases in the county that’s home to Indianapolis.

He says “the only person who benefits from a wrongful conviction is the person who committed the crime.”

Mears says the decision to develop the unit is in response to requests from the community and results reported from similar units in other jurisdictions.