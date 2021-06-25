Marion County judge rules state must continue federal unemployment benefit payments

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge has ruled that Indiana must continue to pay federal unemployment benefits.

This ruling comes after two groups filed a lawsuit against Governor Holcomb and the Department of Workforce Development over the decision to end the $300 a week benefit.

Along with the $300 bonus, this includes pandemic unemployment assistance, which applies to gig workers and others not typically covered, and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, which extends state unemployment once they’ve been exhausted.

This is just a preliminary injunction, it’s not the final ruling. Attorneys for the plaintiffs tell us it’s not entirely clear how soon that final decision from the judge could come, but this decision just came down Friday afternoon.

We spoke with one of the plaintiffs on the suit, the head of the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis. He told us recently he filed this suit on behalf of his community, and says he’s excited about this ruling.

“It lifts a lot of stress and burden,” Rev. David Greene, Sr. said.

We also spoke with an attorney for Indiana Legal Services, which represented the plaintiffs. She told us she’s also pleased with this decision, adding that it helps the other plaintiffs on the suit at risk. But right now she says it’s not entirely clear how the state can proceed other than complying with the lawsuit.

“I can’t speak as what will happen to other states… that was receiving unemployment,” Jennifer Terry said.

Of course, this issue has divided democrats and republicans. Democrats are largely pleased with the continuation of the benefits. But Republicans say they’re disappointed – arguing Hoosiers need to get back to work.

We’re still working to find out if Hoosiers could still receive this $300 dollar benefit next week. We’ve reached out to the Governor and Attorney General for comment and are waiting to hear back.

The below statement is from the Office of Gov. Holcomb: