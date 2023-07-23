(NEXSTAR) – More than 1,300 sites around the country are suspected of being so contaminated, hazardous or polluted – or are at risk of becoming so polluted – that they have been deemed a national cleanup priority.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies places around the country that pose a risk to people’s health because they have been contaminated by hazardous waste.

Since 1980, the agency has taken charge of cleaning up those sites under a law with the nickname “Superfund.” (Its full name is The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA.)

Superfund sites include poorly managed landfills, mining areas, or industrial facilities.

As of June 27, when the National Priorities List was last updated, there were 1,336 sites, plus an additional 40 sites that were proposed as new additions. “It is a list of the worst hazardous waste sites identified by Superfund,” the EPA explains.

As part of its effort to inform the public on potential threats and hazards in their area, the EPA maps out every site on an interactive map. Zooming in on the map (below) allows you to see more information about the Superfund sites in your neighborhood, city or state.

Clicking on a site opens a pop-up window with more information, including the site’s Hazard Ranking System score. That score represents how likely a site is to release harmful substances into the surrounding environment, how toxic the waste on site is, and how many people are (or could be) impacted by the pollution, among other factors. The highest possible score is 100.

Clicking on a site’s name also gives you more information on why a site ended up on the National Priorities List. For example, clicking around California’s Silicon Valley shows areas where semiconductor manufacturers contaminated groundwater below their buildings. In Oklahoma, an oil refinery polluted the surrounding soil and water. In Alabama, a company producing pesticides had been disposing of waste in open pits. Those chemicals ended up flowing into nearby rivers and wetlands.

In Indiana, there are 54 Superfund sites, all of which are listed below:

CityCountyZip CodeSite Name
GRIFFITHLAKE46319AMERICAN CHEMICAL SERVICE, INC.
SOUTH BENDST. JOSEPH46619BECK’S LAKE
BLOOMINGTONMONROE47401BENNETT STONE QUARRY
ANDERSONLA PORTE46391CAM-OR INC.
WESTVILLEWINNEBAGO61072BELOIT CORP.
INDIANAPOLISBOONE61008BELVIDERE MUNICIPAL LANDFILL
COLUMBUSOGLE61010BYRON SALVAGE YARD
ELKHARTCHRISTIAN62568CENTRAL ILLINOIS PUBLIC SERVICE CO.
HARTFORDMADISON62048CHEMETCO
KOKOMOCLINTON62231CIRCLE SMELTING CORP.
MISHAWAKAKANKAKEE60944CROSS BROTHERS PAIL RECYCLING (PEMBROKE)
TERRE HAUTEBUREAU61356DEPUE/NEW JERSEY ZINC/MOBIL CHEMICAL CORP.
ZIONSVILLEDUPAGE60555DUPAGE COUNTY LANDFILL/BLACKWELL FOREST PRESERVE
HAMMONDMONTGOMERY62049EAGLE ZINC CO DIV T L DIAMOND
LA PORTEDUPAGE60515ELLSWORTH INDUSTRIAL PARK
FORT WAYNECOOK60409ESTECH GENERAL CHEMICAL COMPANY
SPENCERWINNEBAGO61073EVERGREEN MANOR GROUND WATER CONTAMINATION
OSCEOLAST. JOSEPH46561GALEN MYERS DUMP/DRUM SALVAGE
GARDEN CITYBARTHOLOMEW47201GARDEN CITY GROUND WATER PLUME
GARYLAKE46406GARY DEVELOPMENT LANDFILL
ELKHARTELKHART46514HIMCO DUMP
TERRE HAUTEVIGO47802INTERNATIONAL MINERALS (E. PLANT)
EVANSVILLEVANDERBURGH47710JACOBSVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD SOIL CONTAMINATION
INDIANAPOLISMARION46205KEYSTONE CORRIDOR GROUND WATER CONTAMINATION
KOKOMOHOWARD46901-4900KOKOMO CONTAMINATED GROUND WATER PLUME
GARYLAKE46404LAKE SANDY JO (M&M LANDFILL)
CLAYPOOLKOSCIUSKO46510LAKELAND DISPOSAL SERVICE, INC.
ELKHARTELKHART46514LANE STREET GROUND WATER CONTAMINATION
BLOOMINGTONMONROE47401LEMON LANE LANDFILL
ELKHARTELKHART46516LUSHER STREET GROUND WATER CONTAMINATION
ELKHARTELKHART46514MAIN STREET WELL FIELD
MARIONGRANT46952MARION (BRAGG) DUMP
GARYLAKE46406IDCO I
GARYLAKE46406MIDCO II
SPENCEROWEN47460NEAL’S DUMP (SPENCER)
BLOOMINGTONMONROE47404NEAL’S LANDFILL (BLOOMINGTON)
GARYLAKE46402NINTH AVENUE DUMP
GOSHENELKHART46528NORTH 5TH STREET GROUNDWATER CONTAMINATION
ELKHARTELKHART46514NORTH SHORE DRIVE
ZIONSVILLEBOONE46077NORTHSIDE SANITARY LANDFILL, INC
MARTINSVILLEMORGAN46151PIKE AND MULBERRY STREETS PCE PLUME
HANCOCK COUNTYHANCOCK46117POER FARM
VINCENNESKNOX47591PRESTOLITE BATTERY DIVISION
INDIANAPOLISMARION46241REILLY TAR & CHEMICAL CORP. (INDIANAPOLIS PLANT)
SEYMOURJACKSON47274SEYMOUR RECYCLING CORP.
INDIANAPOLISMARION46221-5004SOUTHSIDE SANITARY LANDFILL
LAFAYETTETIPPECANOE47905TIPPECANOE SANITARY LANDFILL, INC.
TOWN OF PINESPORTER46360TOWN OF PINES GROUNDWATER PLUME
COLUMBUSBARTHOLOMEW47201TRI-STATE PLATING
EAST CHICAGOLAKE46312U.S. SMELTER AND LEAD REFINERY, INC.
MICHIGAN CITYLA PORTE46360WASTE, INC., LANDFILL
COLUMBIA CITYWHITLEY46725WAYNE WASTE OIL
LEBANONBOONE46052WEDZEB ENTERPRISES, INC.
SOUTH BENDST. JOSEPH46619WHITEFORD SALES & SERVICE INC./NATIONALEASE

See the Superfund sites in your area on the map below:

You can also view a full list of sites and explore the map on the EPA’s website.

Once a site is put on the National Priorities List, the EPA investigates the dangers posed to human health and pursues the best way of cleaning up the problem. The EPA may force the person or company responsible for the pollution to finance the cleanup, or it may take charge of cleanup if no party can be found responsible.

Once a site is fully cleaned up and the EPA determines there’s no further risk to people’s health or the surrounding environment, it can be deleted from the list. The site can then be redeveloped into something new.