Indiana

Many Indiana counties face jail crowding with inmate shift

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 11:23 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 11:23 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Taxpayers in dozens of Indiana counties will be paying for new jail beds years after sweeping state criminal code changes began sending more low-level offenders into local jails instead of state prisons.

The Journal Gazette reports that at least 40 jails in Indiana are over capacity. A recent state survey found that almost half of all jail inmates are Level 6 felons, the lowest-level felons.

The state pays jails $35 daily for each of those inmates to cover food and staffing, but the money doesn't pay for additional jail space. Dozens of counties are studying, actively pursuing or developing expansion plans or are in the midst of building new facilities.

Other factors may have also contributed to the crowded jails, such as inmates in jail awaiting trial or sentencing.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local