Many barbers and hair stylists angered by proposed legislation regarding state licensing

Thousands of barbers and hair stylists across Indiana are pushing state representatives to vote no on a House bill that would allow people to cut hair or perform skin care without a license. Those against the measure say it will eliminate trust in their industry. Mike Sullivan reports for WTTV 4 in Indianapolis.

The following is a summary of House Bill 1364:

Barbering and beauty culture and other occupations. Allows an individual to provide services for compensation as a barber, cosmetologist, electrologist, esthetician, or manicurist without holding a state license or a license from a unit of local government if, before providing the services to a consumer, the individual: (1) provides to the consumer a written document that contains: (A) a statement disclosing that the individual does not have an occupational license; (B) the address and telephone number at which the individual can be contacted; and (C) the individual’s dated signature; and (2) obtains the dated signature of the consumer on the document. Provides, however, that the individual is required to comply with all health, safety, security, confidentiality, reporting, and consumer protection requirements applying to an individual who provides the same services pursuant to a state license. Repeals a law entitling a military veteran to a license to vend, hawk, and peddle goods, wares, fruits, and merchandise without paying a license fee.