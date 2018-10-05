Manufacturers plan 1,000+ new Hoosier jobs for 'Manufacturing Day'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) - In honor of National Manufacturing Day, 22 companies announced plans Friday to expand or add locations in Indiana.

Together, the companies will invest more than $154 million and create up to 1,090 Hoosier jobs over the next several years.

“I’m honored to proclaim today National Manufacturing Day in Indiana, recognizing the 8,500 businesses in all corners of the state, and to join in celebrating 22 manufacturers that are committing to even more growth here, creating new opportunities for Indiana workers and their families,” Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement.

According to a press release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Indiana has the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the United States. Manufacturers in Indiana have added 107,300 new jobs since July 2009.

Manufacturers in Indiana create a variety of products like RVs, steel, automobiles, orthopedics, and more.

The 22 companies announcing expansion plans are growing across 17 counties, including northeast Indiana. They represent both Hoosier companies and global businesses with international headquarters around the world.

The companies participating and their contributions are as follows: