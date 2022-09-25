ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a drowning reported Saturday afternoon at Shadyside Lake.

A 24-year-old man reportedly disappeared while trying to swim across the lake with a companion, according to a release from Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources.

DNR said several witnesses reported hearing the man shout that he was tangled in something before he went under the water’s surface.

When conservation officers got to the scene, they used a boat that had side-scan sonar to search the lake.

The victim was found at 6:56 p.m., according to the release, and the body was partly tangled in fishing line.

The Anderson Police Department is also involved in the investigation.