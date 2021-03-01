Mandatory 10-digit dialing set to begin in northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Callers in northern Indiana’s 219 and 574 telephone area codes will soon be required to dial with 10 digits, rather than seven, when making local phone calls.

Beginning April 24, callers in the 219 or 574 area codes should use 10 digits whenever placing local calls.

Seven-digit dialing will still be completed until the 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory on Oct. 24 to provide adjustment time to the new dialing pattern.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says the change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect in July 2022.