Manchester U to restore chime bells for 100th anniversary

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana university is restoring its chime bells in preparation for ringing in its 100th anniversary next year.

Manchester University has hired The Verdin Company of Cincinnati, Ohio, to remove and refurbish the existing 10 bells, create four additional bells, and build a new tower structure.

The university says the 10 bronze bells will be removed from the Administration Building tower on Aug. 9-11. Melanie Harmon, the university’s vice president for advancement, says plans call for an open bell tower to be installed next spring or summer in the middle of the Manchester University Mall.

The 10 bronze bells range in weight from 550 to 2,650 pounds.