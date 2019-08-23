Man with unique neck mark robs Sullivan Co bank

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man robbed an Indiana bank but did so without covering up a unique neck mark.

Indiana State Police say Friday, around 10:50 a.m., a man walked into the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan and robbed the bank of an unspecified amount of money.

The investigation has currently revealed that the suspect is a black man, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and with some facial hair.

The man also has a large mark on the right side of his neck.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with “BE FREE” on the front, a tan ball cap, dark rimmed sunglasses, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

The suspect handed the bank teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied with the demands of the suspect. No weapons were displayed at the time of the robbery. After receiving the cash, the suspect left the building on foot, walking north away from the bank.

Anyone who has information on the robbery or saw the suspect in the Sullivan area earlier in the day is urged to contact Detectives Jason Schofstall or BJ Patterson of the Putnamville State Police Post at 1-800-742-0717. Information can remain anonymous.